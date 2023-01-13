Diljit Dosanjh on performing at Coachella: Gurudwara mein tabla play karna bhi mere liye utni hi badi baat hai jitna Coachella mein play karna

On Wednesday, the lineup of artists to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was unveiled, leaving several music enthusiasts elated. The roster featured Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who reveals that conversation for the festival kickstarted from “October-November” last year.

Unlike his fans, the Proper Patola singer is not over the moon with this crowning stroke. He says, “Jo ho raha hai, mere daayre se badi baat hai. Coachella is something I never even thought of, it was never in my plan. Whatever is happening in my life is (pauses) maybe I don’t even deserve it. I am just grateful to God.”

Over two decades ago, Dosanjh started his musical journey by playing tabla at a Gurudwara in Punjab. This journey from Gurudwara to the global stage maybe a coup for others, but for Dosanjh it isn’t a far cry. “Music har jageh pure hai, chahe aap chaar logon mein gaa rahe hai ya bade stage pe. Gurudwara mein tabla play karna bhi meri liye utni hi badi baat hai jitna Coachella pe perform karna hai. When I used to play at the Gurudwara, it used to be a big deal, that I’m playing something and people are listening to me. For me, woh moment bohot bada tha, shayad Coachella se bhi bata, although I’ve not performed there yet. But I still remember that moment,” the 39-year-old recalls.

He, however, recognises that this is a huge moment for Punjabi music. He shares how his friends are already feeling proud of the fact that “Punjabi boli” will be spoken on the global stage. “Punjabi music has proven it(s merit). Tabhi yeh hua, aise hi nahi hua. It’s a big festival and an opportunity jo main halke mein nahi lunga,” the singer mentions.

The festival is slated in April, and Dosanjh is yet to prepare for his set for the music festival. He is fresh off his Born to Shine tour which was received well by his fans. Ask him what’s it like to be on stage with a swarm of fans cheering for him, he replies, “Jab main stage pe hota hoon, wo aisa nahi hota ki main perfrom kar raha hai. I feel just like the crowd. I’m in sync with the sound, I enjoy the music when I’m on stage. I just become a medium.” He calls the process of music making “pure”. “I have always enjoyed being in sync with music. I have also shot films, but utna mazza nahi aata jitna music banane mein aata hai,” he adds.

Meanwhile the Jogi actor who recently turned 39 mentions that he is not a believer of manifesting, as bigger things happened to him than he could even manifest. “I stopped manifesting because shayad mera vision chota hoon and jo hone wala ho wo bada ho,” he ends. On Lohri, the actor is busy shooting for Imtiyaz Ali’s Chamkila.