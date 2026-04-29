Diljit Dosanjh pens heartfelt note for Jimmy Fallon after appearance on his show: ‘Brother, you have a positive aura’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is riding high on the buzz surrounding his second appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Following the widely talked-about episode, Diljit took to social media to pen a heartfelt thank-you note to host Jimmy Fallon, expressing gratitude for giving him a global stage to represent Indian culture.

Diljit thanks Jimmy Fallon

This was Diljit Dosanjh's second appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show.

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On Wednesday, Diljit took to Instagram to post a video from the sets of the Jimmy Fallon show, along with a thank-you note for the host.

“@jimmyfallon Brother you have such A Positive Aura About You.. (heart hand emoji) Thank You So Much For Giving us a Platform to Represent Our Culture (folded hand emoji) ONE LOVE,” Diljit wrote with the video.

In the video, Jimmy Fallon is seen warmly greeting Diljit with excitement inside the studio. The two then share a cheerful hug before breaking into some energetic Bhangra moves together, adding to the fun and lively atmosphere.

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{{^usCountry}} During his appearance on the show, Diljit opened up about his career, where he mentioned his recent concert in Vancouver, Canada, revealing why it moved him to see a stadium filled with Indians for his performance. He also performed on his track Morni on the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his appearance on the show, Diljit opened up about his career, where he mentioned his recent concert in Vancouver, Canada, revealing why it moved him to see a stadium filled with Indians for his performance. He also performed on his track Morni on the show. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about why that moved him, he said, “That stadium we did in Vancouver…like 1914, our people came first time in Canada, they didn’t allow us to come and go to Canada. And that stadium is just two kilometres away from the Guru Nanak Jahaz Komagata Maru incident. So, it’s a big thing for us now, 55,000 people in the one stadium there, just two kilometres away, you didn’t allow us to come. And now, here we are, man. So, that’s why it’s amazing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about why that moved him, he said, “That stadium we did in Vancouver…like 1914, our people came first time in Canada, they didn’t allow us to come and go to Canada. And that stadium is just two kilometres away from the Guru Nanak Jahaz Komagata Maru incident. So, it’s a big thing for us now, 55,000 people in the one stadium there, just two kilometres away, you didn’t allow us to come. And now, here we are, man. So, that’s why it’s amazing.” {{/usCountry}}

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This was his second appearance on the show. It was in 2024 when Diljit made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his appearance on the show, the singer-actor rocked the stage with his performance of two songs - G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. After being introduced on the show as the “biggest Punjabi artist on the planet,” Diljit performed the chart-topping tracks. He was dressed in a white dhoti kurta and turban.

More about Diljit

Apart from releasing new music and planning his upcoming tour, Diljit is also busy with his acting career. He was most recently seen in Border 2. The sequel to JP Dutta’s Border was released in January this year and emerged as a box office success, collecting over ₹400 crore worldwide. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta and Krishan Kumar, the film also featured Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa.

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Diljit will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Partition film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz and Diljit after the critically-acclaimed 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina. The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 12.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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