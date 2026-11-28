Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh performed in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday as part of his AURA India Tour 2026. The concert took place in the city after a threatening email to bomb the venue and other parts of the city. At the concert, the singer-actor addressed it, stating that he has only love to give. He thanked the fans for turning up despite the threat and Mumbai police for keeping them safe.

Diljit Dosanjh says he has only love to give amid threats

Diljit Dosanjh performed at a concert in Mumbai on November 27. more less

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After his performance, Diljit posted a video from the concert on his Instagram account. In it, he says, “Aamchi Mumbai. They’re going to blow Diljit up with a bomb. Wow! Their whole objective is to ensure people don’t attend Diljit’s show—to scare them, threaten them, and stop the event by any means necessary.”

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He also recited lines from Rahat Indori’s poetry, as he did at his Ahmedabad concert to address the situation. “Baaroodon ka mausam hai shehron mein, gaon chalo, yeh amroodon ka mausam hai. (It is a season of gunpowder in the cities; let us go to the village, for it is the season of guavas).” Diljit then addressed the crowd and said, “I send you my love. Feel free to throw a bomb, but I still send you my love.”

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{{^usCountry}} Diljit also acknowledged that several concert-goers were still outside the venue waiting to clear security. Thanking the police, he said, “I know that for every person here, there are just as many others stuck outside. The police are in a difficult position too; they are checking everyone before letting them through. Thank you so much. A huge thank you to the Mumbai Police.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diljit also acknowledged that several concert-goers were still outside the venue waiting to clear security. Thanking the police, he said, “I know that for every person here, there are just as many others stuck outside. The police are in a difficult position too; they are checking everyone before letting them through. Thank you so much. A huge thank you to the Mumbai Police.” {{/usCountry}}

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Security at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert

News agency PTI reported that more than 500 Mumbai police personnel were deployed to Diljit’s concert following a threatening email warning of possible attacks at the venue and other parts of the city. An email threatening blasts, grenade attacks and planting of IEDs at the mayor's office, metro rail stations and the concert was received on Thursday, the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams swept the venue, a police official said, adding that entry checks were carried out at all five gates rather than three. Besides, private security personnel were also roped in to assist police, an official said.

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To ensure the safety and security of attendees, ticketing platform BookMyShow issued a list of permitted and prohibited items for the concert. Flags, banners, posters, deodorants, makeup products, pens, knives, blades and sharp jewellery, along with lighters and laser pointers, were prohibited. Concertgoers were also prohibited from carrying items such as water balloons, eggs, empty bottles, umbrellas, professional cameras, tripods, selfie sticks, drones and recording equipment.

Diljit is set to perform in Bengaluru on November 29 as part of his tour.