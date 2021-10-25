Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19: 'Apologies to anyone I've let down'

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has contracted Covid-19. Taking to his Instagram account, the Shape of You singer posted a statement, revealing that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He also shared that he has isolated himself.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote.

Sheeran has now planned to give already scheduled interviews and performances from home. "..It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone," he added.

After learning about his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans wished him a speedy recovery. "I'm sorry to hear that! Get better soon," an Instagram user commented. "Take rest. You will be better super soon," another one wrote.

The news comes just days prior to Sheeran's fourth studio album releasing on October 29. He was also set to appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on November 6, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Ed's fourth album, = (Equals), was preceded by the songs Bad Habits and Shivers. Both the songs have featured on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following their releases. While Bad Habits peaked at No. 2, Shivers peaked at No. 10.

The singer, who welcomed his first daughter last year, spoke about the changes fatherhood has brought to his life. “It is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I think there’s so many different sides and shapes to it,” he said on SiriusXM.

“There’s difficult days, there’s amazing, easy days. It’s just a rollercoaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say but it’s amazing. I love it,” Ed added.