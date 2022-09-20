Enrique Iglesias shares video of him kissing fan in Las Vegas; Twitter asks: ‘Is Anna Kournikova cool with this?

Enrique Iglesias shocked Twitter users as he shared a video of him kissing a fan during a recent meet and greet event in Las Vegas. The singer, who has been in a relationship with former tennis player Anna Kournikova for more than two decades, was seen kissing the fan's cheek before they shared a kiss on the lips. Many on Twitter found the act ‘inappropriate’ and ‘awkward’; they criticsed the singer for grabbing the fan by the waist and letting her take selfies of their kiss before leaving the stage with his security personnel. Also read: When Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova shared first photos of their newborn twins

Enrique and Anna Kournikova have been together for around 21 years, and the couple has three children. On Sunday, the singer had shared a clip on his Twitter and Instagram accounts for his millions of fans to see, writing, “Friday night in Las Vegas @resortworldlv see you tonight!!!!” The 11-second video of the singer kissing his fan has garnered more than a lakh views on Twitter alone.

Enrique’s kiss with the fan did not sit well with many on Twitter. Some were concerned the video would not go down well with his long-time partner, Anna. A person tweeted, assuming the two were married, even though they have never announced their marriage, “'Wont your wife be upset?” Another tweet read, “How on earth does Anna endure this?” A person also said, ‘I’m confused… Is Anna cool with this? I wouldn’t be.” A Twitter user also said, “So inappropriate of this woman and for you to let her do that. I am sure Anna is not going to be happy.” A person simply said, “Shocked.”

Enrique and Anna began dating in 2001, and share three children – twins Nicholas and Lucy, aged four, and their two-year-old daughter, Mary. The singer had recently said that his children have seen the music video, where he met their mother. Enrique and Anna met while working on the video for the singer's 2001 song Escape. Rumours about their marriage have been doing the rounds since the early 2000s, although neither of them has confirmed anything.

