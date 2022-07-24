Internet calls Lady Gaga 'wizard' after an object thrown at her during concert is stopped by invisible shield. Watch

Lady Gaga gave a live performance at The Chromatica Ball in Stockholm, Sweden. A video from her show is going viral after a fan threw something at her onstage but it was stopped by a seemingly invisible shield. A fan shared a video of the incident on Twitter. Also Read: Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn in Joker's musical sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix

Sharing the video, the fan wrote, “CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video.” Another one said, “She's an icon, renewed her contract with illuminati. With invisible shield around her.”

Another fan shared the video and wrote, “Some will say she's a wizard.” One person asked, “Invisible force field protects Lady Gaga from objects being thrown at her while performing on stage. What kind of high tech energy shield device is she using for her concerts?” While one said, “She is a f**** goddess,” another one said, “I can't believe it.”

The Chromatica Ball is the sixth concert tour by Lady Gaga, in support of her album, Chromatica, which was released in 2020. The all-stadium tour started from July 17, 2022, in Düsseldorf, and will conclude in Miami Gardens in September 17, 2022. The Chromatica Ball was postponed from 2020 to summer 2021 and later to 2022 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, there were reports that Lady Gaga is in early talks to join Joker: Folie a Deux, a musical sequel to director Todd Phillips' 2019 blockbuster, as Joker's partner-in-crime, Harley Quinn. For Warner Bros., Harley Quinn has proven to be a long-lasting character. Margot Robbie has performed the part three times, in 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey, and 2021's The Suicide Squad, and Kaley Cuoco voices the character on HBO's Harley Quinn, which will air Season 3 later this year.

