Film workers' body urges PM Modi to intervene over Daler Mehndi row: ‘Advise public reps to exercise greater sensitivity when dealing with artists’

From Anupam Kher and Kapil Sharma to Badshah, several Bollywood and Punjabi celebrities have come out in support of Daler Mehndi after he was publicly reprimanded by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal at a cultural event. Now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention and expressing concern over the treatment of the singer at the event.

FWICE comes in support of Daler Mehndi

FWICE writes to PM Narendra Modi over Daler Mehndi's public humiliation.

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In its letter, the film and television workers' body said concerns about the singer's physical condition and performance should have been handled sensitively. "While we appreciate the importance of maintaining the proper conduct of public events, such concerns ought to be addressed with sensitivity and discretion rather than through public reprimand," read the letter, a copy of which was also sent to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

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The organisation said it was aware that the singer had been dealing with health issues and was recovering from a recent surgery. It also maintained that he does not consume alcohol, stressing, "In these circumstances, it is particularly important to exercise restraint before drawing conclusions about an artist's condition. Any concerns regarding a performer's well-being should be addressed with compassion and professionalism."

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Deep Dive Why did FWICE ask PM Modi to intervene in the Daler Mehndi controversy? FWICE said the singer’s concerns about his performance and physical condition should have been handled with sensitivity and discretion, not through a public reprimand. It asked the Prime Minister to urge public representatives to treat artists with greater sensitivity. What happened to Daler Mehndi during his Uttarakhand performance? Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted Mehndi’s performance at a cultural event and criticised him on stage, alleging that he was lip-syncing and appeared disoriented. A video of the incident circulated on social media. What did FWICE say about allegations that Daler Mehndi was intoxicated? FWICE said Mehndi had been dealing with health issues and recovering from surgery, and that he does not consume alcohol. It urged people to show restraint before drawing conclusions about an artist’s condition.

{{^usCountry}} The letter also highlighted Daler's contribution to Indian music. It read, "Shri Daler Mehndi is a celebrated name in Indian music whose songs and performances have earned him widespread recognition across generations. An incident involving the public humiliation of such a senior artist is deeply distressing to the entire entertainment fraternity. We therefore respectfully request your kind attention to this incident and urge you to advise the concerned authorities and public representatives to exercise greater sensitivity when dealing with artists and performers." All about the controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter also highlighted Daler's contribution to Indian music. It read, "Shri Daler Mehndi is a celebrated name in Indian music whose songs and performances have earned him widespread recognition across generations. An incident involving the public humiliation of such a senior artist is deeply distressing to the entire entertainment fraternity. We therefore respectfully request your kind attention to this incident and urge you to advise the concerned authorities and public representatives to exercise greater sensitivity when dealing with artists and performers." All about the controversy {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy began when Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal took to the stage and expressed displeasure while Daler Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar on Sunday night. The cultural event was organised by the Uttarakhand government.

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A video of the incident went viral on Monday, showing the minister reprimanding Daler and criticising him for allegedly lip-syncing instead of singing live. Uniyal also alleged that the singer was intoxicated and was unable to speak or stand properly.

Speaking to ANI, Uniyal later explained that he had reprimanded Daler because he felt the singer was not doing justice to his art. He claimed that Daler appeared disoriented on stage, struggled to stand and was lip-syncing rather than singing live. The minister added that the singer had been paid ₹35 lakh for the performance, which prompted him to express his displeasure.

Daler's brother, singer Mika Singh, has since demanded an apology from Uniyal for publicly reprimanding the veteran singer.(with inputs from PTI)