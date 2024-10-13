Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl attends therapy in a desperate attempt to fix his marriage amid cheating scandal: Reports

The frontman of Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl is giving it his all to save his failing marriage with his wife Jordyn Blum after he fathered a child with another woman. In one such attempt, the singer is attending therapy after his wife’s cold behaviour. Blum’s cold shoulder towards Grohl’s attempts is affecting him a lot. Dave Grohl is working to mend his marriage with Jordyn Blum after fathering a child with another woman via attending therapy. Photo by Chris Pizzello/AP

Dave Grohl’s in therapy

According to In Touch, Blum’s attitude towards Grohl’s past misdeeds is driving the latter to the end of his wits. A source revealed to the media outlet, “He’s gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it. But he’s got to go along if he wants to save his marriage. Jordyn and the kids are his life.”

In mid-September, the frontman made a shocking announcement on his Instagram where he revealed that he welcomed a child with another woman. He wrote, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.” He added, “plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together,” as reported by The Mirror. Grohl understands that he’s “wrong” but he is also “frustrated”.

The insider revealed, “He admits he was wrong, but he’s under total scrutiny, he has no freedom. He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy.” They continued that the rockstar is trying to be a “good dad” but “it's frustrating” for him as “he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix.”

Jordyn Blum ditches her wedding ring

Since the news of Grohl’s cheating, the Nirvana Alum and his wife were spotted without their wedding bands on them. Blum met her tennis coach, Christopher Crabb and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz without her wedding ring. The singer was also seen with the wedding ring on the same day as he left his friend’s house. An insider revealed that he originally planned to keep his newborn child a secret but then felt pressured to take the news to the public. They said, “He feared the mother or someone else would spill the news. It’s his way to own up that he’s made mistakes.”