Former (G)I-DLE member Seo Soo-Jin all set to make her solo debut

Korean singer Seo Soo-Jin who is a former member of the girl band (G)I-DLE, is reportedly preparing to make her solo debut. This news comes more than two years after Soo-Jin's contract with Cube Entertainment was terminated after bullying allegations against the singer. In 2021, the Korean singer faced school violence and bullying accusations by a former schoolmate and actor Seo Shin Ae. However, the idol has maintained her innocence and has even taken her accusers to court on grounds of defamation but the case was later dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Seo Soo-Jin is all set to make her solo debut(X and Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ MORE: Jungkook's Seven becomes fastest song to surpass 900M streams on Spotify

After Soo-Jin left the band in 2021, (G)I-DLE reorganized into a five-member group and released popular hits like 'Tomboy', 'Nude', and 'Queen Car'. However, it was recently revealed that Soo-Jin signed a contract with BRD Communications for her solo comeback to the K-pop industry as per News1. The singer has reportedly been preparing for her solo debut this month. Soon after the reports went viral, Soo-Jin's fans flocked to social media and congratulated the singer for her upcoming endeavour.

Fans excited for Soo-Jin's solo comeback

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although not much has been revealed about the singer's future plans or albums, fans can't help but express their excitement with clips and photos on X, formerly Twitter. One enthusiastic fan wrote, “WHO ELSE FEELING SOOJINIFICATED, SOOJIN SOLO, SOOJIN IS BACK, SOOJIN SOLO DEBUT.” Another fan wrote, “The news of Soojin's return after being forced to leave (G)I-dle makes me happy, and to think that in the promotions she could interact with Miyeon is something that all of Neverland needs!!! #Soojin #GIDLE” While Centennial wrote on X, “Soojin is coming back! We can't wait for her new debut Our avatars will definitely be streaming it!”

READ MORE: BTS' Namjoon feels ‘really sad’ about Bangtan, reveals relationship status

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}