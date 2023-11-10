G-Dragon reacts after reports claimed that he concealed evidence of potential drug use, threatens ‘strong legal action’

Rapper and former BIGBANG member G-Dragon has reacted after several reports said that he concealed his evidence of potential drug use. Soompi, quoting G-Dragon’s advisory counsel, reported that the claims are 'completely untrue'. The counsel added that the 'police hastily reached conclusions and employed language suggesting that G-Dragon attempted to tamper with evidence to conceal a crime'. The statement said that it constituted 'a serious case of defamation'. (Also Read | G-Dragon arrives for interrogation for first time, denies drug charges)

G-Dragon's new statement

G-Dragon booked after Lee Sun Kyun in an alleged drug case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

G-Dragon's statement read, "This is Kwon Ji Yong’s (G-Dragon’s) advisory counsel, lawyer Kim Soo Hyun of K1 Chamber LLP. Today, there were reports claiming that G-Dragon shaved all of his body hair except his head before the police investigation and that the police have raised suspicions of him attempting to tamper with evidence. The report about him shaving his entire body is completely untrue. Furthermore, the court has rejected this case due to a lack of evidence, and consequently, no search and seizure warrant related to hair has been issued."

A part of the statement also read, "Despite reports from the police side implying that Kwon Ji Yong shaved his body hair with the intention of tampering with evidence, it’s important to highlight that, in reality, he had maintained hair of sufficient length for verification and willingly submitted hair in the quantity requested by the police...We want to clearly state that in the past approximately 1 year and 5 months, Kwon Ji Yong has not undergone any colouring or bleaching."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It added, "Additionally, Kwon Ji Yong stated during police questioning that he usually shaves his body hair. However, since the investigation was first reported and initiated, he has not shaved at all. Despite clearly expressing no intention of evidence tampering, the police hastily reached conclusions and employed language suggesting that G-Dragon attempted to tamper with evidence to conceal a crime, constituting a serious case of defamation. Despite this [being a case of defamation], inaccurate reports conflicting with the actual facts were released without prior confirmation from Kwon Ji Yong’s side, which we find deeply regrettable."

"To conclude, the police’s claim that G-Dragon shaved his entire body to conceal evidence is completely groundless, and as of now, the initial article that first reported this [misinformation] has been corrected. In the future, we will take strong legal action against such speculative reporting," it read.

What happened?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier several reports claimed that G-Dragon had concealed his evidence of potential drug use. As per reports, the police wanted to take his hair follicle samples for further investigation. However, G-Dragon removed hairs on his body, except for those on his head. He had denied that he underwent hair removal specifically for the investigation. His previously test results came out negative, as per reports.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON