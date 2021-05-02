IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Gippy Grewal held for flouting Covid-19 curbs in Patiala, released later
Gippy Grewal had been arrested in Patiala.
Gippy Grewal had been arrested in Patiala.
music

Gippy Grewal held for flouting Covid-19 curbs in Patiala, released later

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal was held by the police for flouting Covid-19 curbs in Patiala on Saturday. He was shooting for a film there.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 12:20 PM IST

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and some of his crew members were arrested for allegedly flouting Covid-19 restrictions by shooting for a film at Banur in Punjab's Patiala district, police said on Saturday.

They were later released on bail, police said.

A police official said over 100 people had gathered at the shooting site in a village in Banur, even as a weekend lockdown was in force in Punjab.

Police arrested Gippy and some crew members from the spot, the official said.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered at Banur police station.

A few days ago, actor Jimmy Shergill and some crew members were booked for allegedly defying COVID-19 restrictions while shooting for a web series in Ludhiana.

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz says there was fake news about her undergoing an abortion: ‘It was bizarre’

Station House Officer (Kotwali) Sub-Inspector Maninder Kaur said shooting of a film was taking place in the premises of a senior secondary school near old sabzi mandi here during the night curfew. Acting on a tip off, a police team reached the spot and found over 100 people at the site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
actor gippy grewal gippy grewal covid 19 news + 1 more

Related Stories

Taapsee Pannu objected when Gippy Grewal said Bollywood did not extend support to the ongoing farmers’ protest.
Taapsee Pannu objected when Gippy Grewal said Bollywood did not extend support to the ongoing farmers’ protest.
bollywood

Gippy Grewal is disappointed with Bollywood’s silence on farmer protests, Taapsee Pannu objects: ‘Really pulls down our efforts’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON DEC 05, 2020 12:32 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu and Gippy Grewal had an altercation on Twitter as they discussed Bollywood’s lack of support for protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Singer-actor Gippy Grewal says despite the lockdown, his music hasn’t taken a backseat
Singer-actor Gippy Grewal says despite the lockdown, his music hasn’t taken a backseat
entertainment

Gippy Grewal: I’d have been stuck in India alone without my family as they had planned to fly back to Canada before lockdown

Hindustan Times | By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2020 03:41 PM IST
The singer says his kids have been taking online lessons amid this lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP