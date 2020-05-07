Gippy Grewal: I’d have been stuck in India alone without my family as they had planned to fly back to Canada before lockdown

Singer-actor Grippy Grewal is happy that at least he has his family with him in this lockdown, otherwise they had almost flown to Canada. He reveals, “Me and my family had come to India much before the lockdown was announced, and they had planned to actually leave for Canada again after a few days. Talks had started about coronavirus then, but lockdown hadn’t happened. I asked them to stay back for more days, and then it took place. If they would have gone, I would have been stuck here in Chandigarh without them.”

Since his kids study in Canada, they have been studying online, and their routine has changed Grewal’s life too. The 37-year-old says that their school starts at 9pm India time. “And it goes on till 3 in the morning. This is why we all sleep at 5am, and wake up only at 12 noon. It’s like a holiday feel for us,” he adds.

But apart from all this, his music and philanthropy haven’t taken a backseat. He is set to come up with his next Punjabi single, which he has recorded and shot, all on a phone at home. “We actually released two-three recently. I didn’t have any recording instrument, so I used a mike lying at home and a headphone, and shot the entire thing on the phone,” he says.

On the charity bit he’s involved in, he further says, “There are also some associations I am a part of, so every morning, we are busy with the distribution of food. I am also trying to approach the villages nearby, because even though the government of Punjab is doing so much, some internal areas get left out. Like those who have an Aadhaar card will get the items, but the beggars don’t come under any list, how will it reach them? Then there are also the stray animals, how will they survive? Our teams try to go and provide to them,” says Grewal.

The singer admits that this lockdown phase has allowed him to re-connect with his family. Also, he got a much-needed breather from the fast-paced life he led. He compares this situation to how a mobile phone functions better if you reboot it.

“Like when your phone hangs, you need to switch it off and restart, this lockdown has done that for us, my family always complained that I don’t spend enough time with them. Now that I am at my home, I also get a chance to do evening walks with my 13-year-old son, who I only now realise has grown up so much through the way he thinks and talks. You take your family for granted when you are busy, but this lockdown teaches you.”

