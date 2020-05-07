e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Entertainment / Gippy Grewal: I’d have been stuck in India alone without my family as they had planned to fly back to Canada before lockdown

Gippy Grewal: I’d have been stuck in India alone without my family as they had planned to fly back to Canada before lockdown

The singer says his kids have been taking online lessons amid this lockdown

entertainment Updated: May 07, 2020 15:41 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Singer-actor Gippy Grewal says despite the lockdown, his music hasn’t taken a backseat
Singer-actor Gippy Grewal says despite the lockdown, his music hasn’t taken a backseat
         

Singer-actor Grippy Grewal is happy that at least he has his family with him in this lockdown, otherwise they had almost flown to Canada. He reveals, “Me and my family had come to India much before the lockdown was announced, and they had planned to actually leave for Canada again after a few days. Talks had started about coronavirus then, but lockdown hadn’t happened. I asked them to stay back for more days, and then it took place. If they would have gone, I would have been stuck here in Chandigarh without them.”

Since his kids study in Canada, they have been studying online, and their routine has changed Grewal’s life too. The 37-year-old says that their school starts at 9pm India time. “And it goes on till 3 in the morning. This is why we all sleep at 5am, and wake up only at 12 noon. It’s like a holiday feel for us,” he adds. 

But apart from all this, his music and philanthropy haven’t taken a backseat. He is set to come up with his next Punjabi single, which he has recorded and shot, all on a phone at home. “We actually released two-three recently. I didn’t have any recording instrument, so I used a mike lying at home and a headphone, and shot the entire thing on the phone,” he says.

On the charity bit he’s involved in, he further says, “There are also some associations I am a part of, so every morning, we are busy with the distribution of food. I am also trying to approach the villages nearby, because even though the government of Punjab is doing so much, some internal areas get left out. Like those who have an Aadhaar card will get the items, but the beggars don’t come under any list, how will it reach them? Then there are also the stray animals, how will they survive? Our teams try to go and provide to them,” says Grewal. 

The singer admits that this lockdown phase has allowed him to re-connect with his family. Also, he got a much-needed breather from the fast-paced life he led. He compares this situation to how a mobile phone functions better if you reboot it.

“Like when your phone hangs, you need to switch it off and restart, this lockdown has done that for us, my family always complained that I don’t spend enough time with them. Now that I am at my home, I also get a chance to do evening walks with my 13-year-old son, who I only now realise has grown up so much through the way he thinks and talks. You take your family for granted when you are busy, but this lockdown teaches you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

entertainment news