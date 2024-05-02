Gippy Grewal recalls family had to sell ancestral land after father suffered a stroke, was paralysed

Gippy Grewal is known for his acting kills and singing career in Punjabi film industry. The actor-singer has been a part of many popular Punjabi movies and music videos. However, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Gippy recalled the low phase in his life after his father fell ill. (Also read: Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta praise Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal for this reason) Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal recently recalled facing financial challenges when his father was paralysed.(HT File)

Gippy Grewal faced financial crunch as a teenager

Gippy, in his interaction with Siddharth Kannan, admitted that he still regrets that his father could not witness his success. The Punjabi actor recalled the financial difficulties his family went through when his father needed a kidney transplant. He said, “When I was very young, things were decent, we had a nice house… But when I turned 16-17, my father had a stroke. He was paralysed, his kidney failed and he needed a transplant. I spent two or three years in and out of hospitals. I belong to a kisan family, but we sold off all the land we had. It was a real low.”

While recalling his close bond with his father, Gippy told, “He wasn’t there to see my success, and that’s something that I’ll always regret. He was my biggest champion; he would train me and give me feedback; he would always ask me about my shows.”

Gippy Grewal reacts to AP Dhillon's guitar smashing

Gippy, in a recent interviw with News 18, reacted to AP Dhillon's guitar smashing act at Coachella. He opined, “I’ve seen that clip. I don’t know why he broke his guitar. I assume that it was a part of his act. I don’t really know what happened onstage but sometimes what happens is that you plan for a certain thing to go a certain way but it goes all wrong. None of us want to intentionally hurt anyone or their sentiments but sometimes, we end up doing it unintentionally.”

Gippy Grewal's upcoming projects

Gippy will next be seen in Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi, Manje Bistre 3 and Widow Colony.