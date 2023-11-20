Golden Live concert: BTS star Jungkook leaves fans gasping for air with shower, gym videos

BTS member Jungkook on Monday answered the six questions which he had asked fans in a Weverse post a few days ago. During his Golden live on-stage concert in Seoul, Jungkook also treated his fans to a brief clip of his recent trip to Hungary. The video was part of Golden Closet Film (GCF), a series of travel videos produced as well as filmed by Jungkook. (Also Read | Jungkook makes BTS ARMY give a shoutout to his mom present at Golden live concert; RM reveals why he came to show. Watch)

Jungkook answers six question during live show

BTS' Jungkook spoke about himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first question was, "If we were to have a meal together, what food would you like to eat?" Several answers popped up on a screen behind Jungkook on stage on Monday. After reading all the options, he said, “If it's three meals a day--pickled perilla leaves in the morning, then for lunch Mak-guksu and for dinner pork belly. That's right, three meals with JK. A late-night snack? Let's eat chicken?”

Jungkook also responded to the second question, "If you could spend just one day with me, what would you like to do?" A fan suggested a one-person concert for him and he said, "Please do it for me." He later said, "I want to exercise with you. I think I would get exhausted at an amusement park."

Jungkook on what he said last in group chat with members

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"What is the first word that comes to mind (or the word that best describes me) when you see me?" was the third question. The BTS singer said, "Love comes to mind first when I see army." The fourth question was, "What was the last thing I said in the group chat with the members?" After teasing fans, Jungkook said, "I think it's ‘kekekekeke (laughing sound)’."

Jungkook on his favourite part of body

Jungkook replied to the question, "What is my favourite part of the body that I like?" He said, "There are two--my eyes and my hand." "If all ARMYs in the audience close their eyes for a moment, what would I do?" was the last question. After asking the audience to close their eyes, Jungkook started singing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jungkook posts video as he showers, exercises

During the concert, Jungkook's team shared a five-minute video of Jungkook in Hungary. In the video, he gave a glimpse as he flew out of Seoul. He also gave a peek at his routine before heading to the set to shoot a music video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He wore only trousers as he exercised on a treadmill. Jungkook then lay on the floor as he got tired. He then also took the camera inside the bathroom while he showered inside a glass room. Jungkook also feasted on different meals and interacted with the people as he recorded the video. The clip titled ‘G.C.F in Budapest’ was also posted on Bantan TV's YouTube channel.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON