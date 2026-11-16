The 2027 Grammy Awards nominations have brought several surprises, with British singer Raye leading the list with 11 nominations. Spanish singer Rosalía follows with nine, while Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers have received seven nominations each. This year's list has plenty of big names, rising talent and a few notable absences, setting up an interesting contest ahead of the ceremony.

Grammy Awards 2027 nominations: Raye makes history with 11 nods; Dhurandhar 2 fails to make the cut. (AFP)

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Raye matches Beyoncé’s Grammy record

It has been a remarkable year for Raye. The 29-year-old singer has earned 11 nominations for her album This Music May Contain Hope, including her first nods in all three major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Where Is My Husband!'

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With this achievement, Raye has matched Beyoncé's record for the most nominations received by a female artist in a single year. Beyoncé set the benchmark at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Raye has now received 15 nominations throughout her career but is yet to win a competitive Grammy. She will be hoping to change that when the winners are announced next year.

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Rosalía and Ella Langley lead the new wave

{{^usCountry}} Rosalía is also having a strong year, earning nine nominations for her album Lux, which recently won Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys. She has made it into all three major categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Berghain", her collaboration with Björk and Yves Tumor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rosalía is also having a strong year, earning nine nominations for her album Lux, which recently won Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys. She has made it into all three major categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Berghain", her collaboration with Björk and Yves Tumor. {{/usCountry}}

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Country singer Ella Langley has plenty to celebrate as well. The first-time Grammy nominee has earned seven nods, including Best New Artist. Her song Choosin' Texas has been a major hit, spending an impressive 27 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The Best New Artist category also features rock band Geese, pop singer Slayyyter and rapper Don Toliver, along with several other emerging acts.

Taylor Swift returns to the Album of the Year race

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The Album of the Year category has brought together some of the biggest names in music. Taylor Swift is once again in contention with The Life of a Showgirl. The singer has won the award four times, making her the most successful artist in the category's history. This time, she will compete with Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean and Olivia Rodrigo. Bruno Mars is the only male artist in the category, with his album The Romantic earning a nomination.

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BTS stays away from Grammys amid category row

One of the biggest talking points surrounding this year's nominations is South Korean juggernaut BTS' decision not to submit music for consideration. The K-pop group is protesting the Recording Academy's introduction of the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. The members are said to be against classifying music based on geographical regions.

The new category will still be part of the 2027 ceremony. Lisa's Yes, SB19's Visa, KiiiKiii's 404 (New Era), BINI's Unang Kilig, BABYMETAL, Polyphia's Sunset Kiss and Ive's Bang Bang are among the nominated songs.

K-pop singer Jennie has earned two nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The BLACKPINK member is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song Dracula with Tame Impala. Meanwhile, the late country music icon Dolly Parton has received three posthumous nominations following her reported death in August.

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No nominations for Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has not received any nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards. However, the film's music was submitted for consideration in eight categories, including Best Global Music Performance, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Remixed Recording, Best Rap Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

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Grammy Awards 2027: Date, venue and where to watch

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will return to ABC for the first time since 1972 and will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. The final round of voting is scheduled to take place between December 10 and January 7.