Guru Randhawa posts picture with Rishabh Pant, wishes him ‘everyday growth’, fans say 'IPL mai bahut miss krne wale hai'

Singer Guru Randhawa wished a speedy recovery for cricketer Rishabh Pant on his Instagram post. In the picture the singer posted, he was seen sitting beside Rishabh on the couch and looking directly at the camera. In the caption Guru wished him "everyday growth." (Also read: Urvashi Rautela spotted at airport, says this when asked about Rishabh Pant: 'He is an asset to our country')

Guru Randhawa posted a picture with Rishabh Pant on his Instagram.

Guru posted a picture on his Instagram with Rishabh and wrote in the caption, "So good to see my brother @rishabpant coming back much stronger. Everyday growth (rocket emoticon) Love you bro." In the picture, Rishabh was seen in a light brown kurta and trousers. The singer is seen putting his arm around him and looking directly at the camera.

Rishabh is currently recovering from a serious accident that took place near Roorkee on December 30. The car he was driving flipped over and he was rescued as the vehicle caught fire – that led to two major ligament tears – anterior cruciate (ACL) and medial collateral (MCL). Rishabh was initially treated at a hospital in Roorkee and then shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. He was then flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance. Last month, the wicketkeeper-batter had shared photos of him walking on crutches with an shared an update about his recovery “One step forward. One step stronger. One step better,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans reacted to the picture shared by Guru and sent wishes for the cricketer for his speedy recovery. A comment read, "Iss IPL mai bahut miss krne wale hai apko. (Will miss you a lot in this IPL season)" while another one read, "Get well soon champion (red heart emoticon)" A fan also wrote, "Get well soon (folded hands emoticon) We are waiting for you..."

Earlier, Rishabh had released a statement on social media in the aftermath of the car accident, which read, "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah & government authorities for their incredible support." The injured wicketkeeper-batter is expected to remain out of action for the entire 2023 season. The DC captain will miss the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2023 World Cup.

