Guru Randhawa unveils lyrical animated song Mountain Peak, apt for a long drive

After giving back-to-back recent hits, Guru Randhawa unveiled a new single, Mountain Peak with a lyrical animated music video. Taking to Instagram, Guru treated fans with the video along with a caption, "MOUNTAIN PEAK is out now. Enjoy." Also read: Alone: Kapil Sharma suffers a heartbreak in first single with Guru Randhawa. Watch

The song that sets the vibe right for a long drive with its deep lyrics and captivating music, is not only sung by Guru, but he has also composed and written the lyrics for it, while the music production is done by Sanjoy. Mountain Peak was produced by Bhushan Kumar and presented by T-Series.

The video for Mountain Peak is an artistic masterpiece that brings the song's message of heartbreak and longing. This song is a perfect fit for your travel playlist as it perfectly captures the spirit of wanderlust.

Guru Randhawa said, "I am thrilled to be releasing a lyrical animated video for Mountain Peak. The song has heartfelt lyrics with catchy beats, so I can't wait to see how the audience reacts to it! I wanted the song to have subtle yet stunning visuals, which the creators of the video have successfully achieved, and I hope the viewers will appreciate it."

Recently, Guru Randhawa collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for the song Moon Rise. He also joined hands with Kapil Sharma for their debut song Alone. The singer is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming comedy film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay alongside actor Anupam Kher.

