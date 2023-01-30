Harrdy Sandhu: 'I didn’t have any money left for my car installments'

Harrdy Sandhu is a popular name after having delivered hit Punjabi numbers like Soch, Naah and Bijlee being the latest one. The singer, also acts in movies and had played Madan Lal in Ranveer Singh-starrer, 83. But less do his fans know that Harrdy was a fast bowler who turned to singing after his elbow injury cut his sports career short. Also read: Harrdy Sandhu was told he played differently abled people in music videos for sympathy: 'I couldn't sing for 1.5 years'

Harddy had played with Shikar Dhawan and many other known names in the U-19 World Cup. Also, it was former cricketer Robin Uthappa who had given him his new name, Harrdy as he couldn't pronounce his real name, Hardavinder Singh Sandhu.

Talking about how Robin went on to give him his screen name, Harrdy had told Man's World India in 2020, “I don’t think Uthappa would remember, but it was around the time when we were in Bengaluru playing for India Under 19. I was only 17 and because Uthappa hails from the south, he found it difficult to pronounce my name. So, he came up with Harrdy and it has stuck with me ever since.”

Harrdy Sandhu recently recreated his own hit number Kya Baat Hai for Vicky Kaushal's film Govinda Naam Mera. His 2021 song Bijlee was one of the biggest hits of year. But before he gave dance numbers, the singer was mostly into slow music. His song Soch was one such example. But it was his financial liabilities that encouraged him to move towards more commercial songs and movies.

He said in the same interview, "In 2013- 2014 after Soch, I did seven to eight shows. As a Punjabi, I have this fascination with luxury cars and I decided to buy one for myself. I gave three hits songs, Soch, Joker and Saah, but after a point, I wasn’t getting any shows. All of my songs were slow and I couldn’t perform anywhere despite having a lot of fan following. I didn’t have any money left with me to pay for my car installments or even my rent in Chandigarh. I have been through days when my bank balance was low. It was also at this point that I started doing movies to make money and do more commercial music.”

Harrdy was last seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in the film Code Name: Tiranga. He also sang the song Ki Kariye for the film. It however, couldn't be a success at the box office. But his singles continue to rule the music charts.

