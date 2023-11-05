Harry and Meghan wow fans at Katy Perry's final Vegas performance

People in the audience at Katy Perry's final performance in Las Vegas were wowed as they realised that they had been joined by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Video footage from the concert shows the couple arriving at the Resorts World Theatre, where American pop star Katy Perry has been performing her PLAY shows since October.

Members of the audience can be heard screaming ecstatically as they notice the royal duo being escorted to their seats before the beginning of the show. They were later joined by their friend, US-based British-Bahraini fashion designer Misha Nonoo, and her husband Michael Hess.

The couple has a knack for music and has previously attended a variety of musical concerts. Recently, Meghan was spotted attending one of Taylor's Eras Tour concerts alone, while Harry was seen in attendance at the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) event in Tokyo, Japan.

Well, Katy is no new to performing in front of the royals. She was one of the many who joined the lineup for King Charles's coronation concert in May this year, where she performed renditions of her hit songs ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework.

She was one of the handful of celebrities invited to Westminister Abbey on May 6, when Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned King and Queen.

Towards the end of her Las Vegas show, the singer gave an emotional speech thanking her team behind the concert and her fans.

“What a wonderful celebration this has been. I have loved the energy and the creativity you bring to every era… without you, there would be no PLAY. Thank you for taking me on this journey,” began the 39-year-old musician.

Sharing the reason behind the theme of her concerts PLAY, she added: “I created this show after the birth of my daughter Daisy Dove.”

“When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So this show is for everyone's inner child and the hope that if maybe we could see the world through the eyes of a child, we will be free. Because never forget, that love will always be the key.”

Fans react to Harry and Meghan attending the concert

"Final night of #play was epic!

@katyperry

killed it! Most fun I’ve had at a concert in a long time! Harry, Meghan, Orlando, Celine we’re all in the house!" wrote a fan on X.

“Seeing Harry and Meghan at the Katy Perry concert, me thinks she reached out to them and they mended whatever issues existed. Meghan doesn't hold gundges imo. Also Katy's parents seemed to be close to Harry's circle community in Montecito,” wrote another.