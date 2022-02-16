Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
He would offer me Bengali sweets: Kavita Krishnamurthi

Singer Kavita Krishnamurthi recollects all the fond memories of late musician Bappi Lahiri and how he was special.
Singer - Kavita Krishnamurthy
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 06:33 PM IST
BySoumya Vajpayee

It’s extremely sad that another great musician has gone. Bappi da had so much work and music left in him. I have great respect for him. He was like a brother to me for many years and I got the opportunity to sing a lot of songs for him like Tu Pagal Premi Awara, Lal Dupatte Wali, and my Bengali hit, Aami Kolkata Roshogulla. He was so flexible and gave us such diverse songs. He was very hard working. He loved his work and would treat all of us like his family.

Whenever I went to his place, he would offer me Bengali sweets as I loved them. His family was always so affectionate and hospitable. My heart goes out to the family, as all the members were so close to Bappi da and loved him immensely. May his soul rest in peace. And I’m sure, they are having a great amount of concerts in heaven, because these last two years have taken so many amazing musicians from us. I’m sure they are all rejoicing and even the Gods are enjoying their music.

