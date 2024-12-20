Here’s how Diljit Dosanjh reacted to beating Shah Rukh Khan on UK's Top Asian Celebrity list

All about the list

Diljit dethroned last year’s topper, Shah Rukh Khan, and ranked ahead of him in the 2024 edition of the list published by UK weekly Eastern Eye. The list was released earlier this month.

Diljit managed to get on the top spot due to his hit tracks, work in films, international collaboration and his super-hit Dil-Luminati Tour. He also starred in the critically-acclaimed Amar Singh Chamkila.

Singer Charli XCX is second on the list, followed by Allu Arjun in 3rd, Dev Patel in 4th, Priyanka Chopra in 5th and actor Vijay in sixth position. Singer Arijit Singh is seventh. Some of the other Indian stars to feature on the list include Prabhas (14th), Rajkummar Rao (15th), Kartik Aaryan (25th), Amitabh Bachchan (26th), Alia Bhatt (30th), Shah Rukh Khan (32nd), and Hrithik Roshan (47th).

Diljit reacts to the list

The singer has now reacted to the news. Diljit took to his Instagram Story to share a post about this milestone.

Instead of words, he let his music do the talking and share his state of mind. Re-posting an article about the list, the singer added his song, Born To Shine, to express his reaction. In another story, he attached his new song Don to a post about him topping the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World list.

Diljit's Insta story.

Meanwhile, Diljit is travelling to multiple cities in India with his Dil-Luminati Tour. The India leg kicked off in Delhi on October 26. He has also performed in Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. On Thursday, he performed in Mumbai. Diljit also posted a video from his Mumbai tour on Instagram. He wrote, “Mumbai (heart hands emoji). I Rise Above Your Advice (smiling face with horns emoji).”

He will wrap up the musical tour in Guwahati on December 29.