Diljit Dosanjh reacts to advisory being issued against him ahead of Mumbai concert, assures double the fun to fans

Singer Diljit Dosanjh opened up about the advisory that was issued to him ahead of his concert in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Team Dosanjh posted a video in which the singer shared how even with everything that is being thrown at him, he will make sure his fans have “double the fun”. Diljit held his Mumbai show on Thursday evening. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh backtracks on 'not performing in India without better infrastructure' vow; deletes post later) Diljit Dosanjh spoke about an advisory against him during his Mumbai show.

Diljit talks about advisory ahead of his Mumbai show

The video began with Diljit saying, "I asked my team yesterday, 'Has any advisory been issued?' They said everything is fine. I woke up in the morning only to know that an advisory had been issued." Smiling, he added, "Don't worry, all advisories are for me. You've come to have fun, I'll sure you have double the fun."

Diljit talks about Sagar Manthan, how Shiv drank poison

Diljit then spoke about Sagar Manthan and how the Devtas consumed amrit (holy nectar). But it was Lord Shiva who drank the poison. He added that even then, Shiva didn't drink the poison, but kept it in his throat. Adding to it, Diljit said, "Mujhe toh yahi sikhne ko mila ki zindagi aur duniya aap pe jitna marzi zeher phenke woh isko kabhi bhi apne andar mat lejana (I have learnt from this that no matter how much poison life and people throw at you, you should not take that inside)."

Diljit on his learnings

"Maine toh yahi sikha. Aap apne kaam mein kabhi nahi aane do. Log aapko rokenge, tokenge, jitna marzi zor lagaye, aap apne aap ko andar se disturb na hone de. Enjoy kare, maza kare (I have learnt that. Don't let it affect your work. People will bother and interrupt you, will try their best, but never let that disturb you)." The video ended with Diljit giving a funny twist to Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise dialogue. The video was captioned, "The positive You see in Me is a Reflection of You."

Diljit also posted a video from his Mumbai tour on Instagram. He wrote, “Mumbai (heart hands emoji). I Rise Above Your Advice (smiling face with horns emoji).” This isn't the first time an advisory has been issued against Diljit ahead of his show in India. An advisory was issued to him ahead of his Hyderabad and Chandigarh shows as well.

Fans left in awe of Diljit

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "A petition to start a ‘De-stress with @diljitdosanjh ’ spiritual retreat tour, pleaaaseeee." A comment read, "Diljit truly has an unmatched vibe! His positivity, humility, and energy make him stand out. The way he connects with the audience, it’s pure confidence and care." A person wrote, "He really is the true GOAT—uplifting and unforgettable! Had an awesome evening with him one of the best day of 2024." An Instagram user commented, "There is a reason why he is a gem of a person."

About Diljit's India tour

Ahead of his Mumbai tour, Diljit travelled to Kashmir. He shared many pictures and videos from picturesque locations. He is currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, which began on October 26 in New Delhi. After performing in Mumbai, Diljit will perform on December 29 in Guwahati. This will conclude his over two-month-long India tour.