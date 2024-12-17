Diljit Dosanjh backtracks on 'not performing in India without better infrastructure' vow; deletes post later

Diljit Dosanjh recently sparked concern among his fans after expressing frustration over the lack of proper infrastructure for live concerts, during a performance in Chandigarh. The singer had stated that he would refrain from performing in the future until the issue was addressed. On Tuesday, Diljit posted a note on social media sharing that his statement was misinterpreted, only to delete it in a few minutes. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh announces he won't do shows in India until this happens Diljit Dosanjh has been on a multi city tour in India, which kicked off in Delhi in October.

At the concert in Chandigarh on December 14, Diljit highlighted the poor concert infrastructure in India and said he wants to perform with an audience all around him. He added that he will not perform in India until proper infrastructure is available.

Diljit Dosanjh clarifies

On Tuesday, the singer, who is on a multi-city tour in India, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a clarification. He re-posted a tweet which read, “BIG NEWS: Diljit Dosanjh announces he won't do shows in India due to poor concert infrastructure”.

Diljit then dismissed the buzz, saying, “Nope... I said CHD ch Venue di Prob. C (I said the problem was with the venue in Chandigarh”.

“So.. jab tak sahi venue nhi mil jata Mai Tab Tak CHD mai Next Show Plan Nhi Karunga.. (So, I said that till the time I get the right venue in Chandigarh, I will not plan another performance in the city). That’s it,” he added.

However, the singer deleted the post from his social media account in a few minutes.

What he said in Chandigarh

Diljit paused in the middle of his performance in Chandigarh to express his dismay. In multiple clips, that emerged on social media, Diljit is heard saying in Punjabi, “Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and are able to work here...I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure.”

During his performance, he dedicated his Dil-Luminati concert to India's newly-crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju. Before the show, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) had issued an advisory urging him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his live performance.

About his India tour

After touring across the US, Canada, and Europe, Diljit has brought Dil-Luminati Tour to India. The Dil-Luminati Tour established him as an international icon. His tour in India has been met with a positive response, with his shows sold out within minutes. The India leg kicked off in Delhi on October 26. He also performed in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. He will wrap up the musical tour in Guwahati on December 29.