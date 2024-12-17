Diljit’s concert in Chandigarh breached noise limit set by HC

Despite clear directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court, noise levels during the December 14 concert of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh in Sector 34 exceeded permissible limits, as reported by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC). Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee in its report stated that noise levels during singer Diljit Dosanjh’s event ranged from 70 to 80 decibels, violating the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. (HT)

In its report submitted to the Chandigarh deputy commissioner on Monday, the CPCC found that noise levels during the event ranged from 70 to 80 decibels, violating the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav himself was also in attendance at the event while the court guidelines were violated.

The high court, in its December 13 directions, had mandated that noise levels at the concert should not exceed 75 decibels (A-weighted) and instructed that penal action be taken against organisers if these limits were breached.

The directions had come following a public interest litigation (PIL) by Sector 23 resident Ranjeet Singh, who sought directions to prevent concerts at the venue unless adequate measures were implemented to address noise concerns. The court had further directed submission of a compliance report by December 18, underlining the seriousness of the matter.

While hearing another petition on noise pollution on November 14, the court had also directed that police must register an FIR in case of noise pollution violations, and emphasised that district magistrates and superintendents of police in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh should remain vigilant and take swift legal action in response to citizen complaints.

The district magistrate and superintendent of police will be held personally liable for violating guidelines laid down by the court, the HC bench had noted.

The bench further clarified that since noise pollution was considered a part of air pollution and was punishable under penal provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, petitioners had the right to approach their local police station and file an FIR if any violation occurred.

Highlighting the legal implications, the bench reiterated that noise pollution constituted a cognisable offence under the Act. Police authorities were therefore “duty-bound” to register an FIR under Section 154 of the CrPC or Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) if any such offence was reported.

Despite these clear instructions, CPCC’s findings indicate a breach of noise pollution norms at Diljit’s concert. A senior official from the CPCC confirmed that the noise levels reached up to 80 decibels during the concert. The report has been submitted to the deputy commissioner for appropriate action.

Despite repeated attempts, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav could not be reached for comments.