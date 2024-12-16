Diljit Dosanjh announces he won't do shows in India until this happens

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has announced that he will not hold concerts in India until the concert infrastructure is developed properly. Several videos emerged on social media platforms of the singer making the announcement during his Chandigarh show, held on December 14. (Also Read | Imtiaz Ali reacts to fan climbing tree to watch Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Chandigarh: ‘Recreating Chamkila’) Diljit Dosanjh has been performing in India for several weeks now.

Diljit says he won't perform in India due to poor infrastructure

In a clip, Diljit said in Punjabi, "Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and are able to work here...I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure."

Diljit's held his show in Chandigarh on Saturday

On Saturday, Diljit performed in Chandigarh and also dedicated his Dil-Luminati concert to India's newly-crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju. He praised Gukesh's hard work and dedication from a young age to achieve his dreams.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a video from the concert. He also shared that while one has to face challenges in life, the one who knows how to deal with them ends up achieving the target. Diljit also referred to Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa movie's famous dialogue--Jhukega Nahi (won't bow) in his own way, saying, "Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega".

About his Chandigarh show

Prior to his show, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory urging him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his live performance.

The advisory, issued by CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal on Thursday, specifically referenced songs such as Patiala Peg, 5 Tara and Case cautioning against performing even modified versions that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. Diljit will end his tour in India by performing in Guwahati on December 29.