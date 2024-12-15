Diljit Dosanjh talks about Allu Arjun's Pushpa; dedicates Chandigarh concert to chess world champion Gukesh. Watch

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has dedicated his Dil-Luminati concert in Chandigarh to India's newly crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion, Gukesh D. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he shared a video from his show in the city. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, R Madhavan shower praise on 18-yr-old chess world champion Gukesh) Diljit Dosanjh spoke about Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Gukesh during his show.

Diljit dedicates Chandigarh show to Gukesh

In the clip, Diljit spoke about his famous line--"Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye". He said that he had said this everywhere, even during his show at Coachella in the US. He then said in Punjabi, "Today's show is dedicated to world chess champion Gukesh. Do you know why it is dedicated to him? Because whatever you think in life, he has already thought about becoming a world champion. And he became that. Problems are there, I face them daily."

About Gukesh

Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest champion in the sport's history. He defeated China's Ding Liren in the final game of their FIDE World Championship match. The following day, Gukesh received his FIDE World Championship trophy following his remarkable triumph.

Diljit talks about Pushpa

Diljit also talked about Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa movies. The singer shared that he watched the first part, Pushpa: The Rise but not the second film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Diljit also praised the film. He also referred to Arjun's famous dialogue, "jhukega nahi (won't bow)".

Diljit then said, "Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega?" This translates to--if he won't bow then will brother-in-law bow? The singer referred to himself. The video ended with Diljit telling the crowd that the Chandigarh concert would be the best night of their life.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the box office by storm. It has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, raking in ₹1100 crore worldwide within nine days of its release. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

More about Diljit's show

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's wife also attend the Dil-Luminati concert in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, before the show, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory urging him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his live performance.

The advisory, issued by CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal on Thursday, specifically referenced songs such as Patiala Peg, 5 Tara, and Case, cautioning against performing even modified versions that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. Diljit's Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.