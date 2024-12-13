Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, R Madhavan shower praise on 18-yr-old chess world champion Gukesh: ‘Historic day for India’

Kangana, Karan, Madhavan praise Gukesh

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut shared an edited video of Gukesh. She wrote, "Wow!! A wonderful and historic day for Indian chess. The country is immensely proud of you young #gukeshdommaraju, who becomes the youngest chess player (18 years old) to win the World Chess Championship #worldchampion."

Karan Johar re-shared a post on Instagram Stories and said, "Best thing you will see on the internet...the face of victory, of compassion, of years of resilience..check it out!" Arjun Kapoor, too, re-shared a post and said, "Congratulations Gukesh on this amazing achievement at this age. You make every Indian proud..."

Re-sharing a post on his Instagram Stories, R Madhavan wrote, "This is how we do it...We win, we celebrate. We pray and thank the almighty. World champion." He shared a video of Gukesh's father pacing outside a room with his phone in hand. The actor wrote, "What a blessed father...God bless every parent with his kind of joy!!" He also shared an old video of Gukesh talking about wanting to become the youngest world chess champion.

Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Arjun, Chiranjeevi laud him

Jr NTR took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "A grand salute to @DGukesh, India's prodigy and the world's youngest chess champion. Here's to many more victories on your journey to greatness. Keep shining!" Kamal Haasan shared a picture and tweeted, "History checkmated! Kudos to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest World Champion in chess history. India beams with pride! Overcoming the opponent’s advantageous white pieces in the final game speaks volumes of our champion's composure and fortitude."

Chiranjeevi wrote on X, "WOW!!!! Just WOW !!! My heart swells with pride, Dear @DGukesh !!! What A Phenomenal Feat!! India is Absolutely Proud of you!! 18th World Chess Champion at the Age of 18 & Only The 2nd Indian in History!!!! Above ALL, Becoming the Youngest World Champion EVER!!!! India Rising Mera Bharat Mahaan (My India is great)!!!"

Dhanush's tweet read, "What an incredibly proud moment for India and moreover Chennai as Gukesh becomes the youngest World Chess Champion. Congratulations, You have inspired and made all of us very proud with this achievement." Navya re-shared a post on Instagram Stories and added a raised hands emoji.

About Gukesh's win

The 18-year-old beat China's Ding Liren after a gruelling tournament of 14 match days to become the youngest undisputed world chess champion. The Chinese grandmaster became world champion last year by beating Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in Kazakhstan in the quick-fire playoffs.