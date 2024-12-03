Kangana Ranaut mocks paparazzi, urges them to watch Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report: ‘Bakwas filmein dekhte ho…’

Kangana Ranaut mocks paparazzi

Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani, took to Instagram and shared a video of Kangana Ranaut praising The Sabarmati Report.

When asked how she liked the film, Kangana said, “Aap logon ne dekhi nahi abhi bhi? Bahut achhi lagi (You guys haven't watched it yet? I liked it very much)."

She went on to mock them and added, "Aur sab jaake dekhiye. Aise bakwas filmein dekhte hain, achhi filmein bhi dekh lo for a change (And you all should go and watch. You watch these nonsense films, watch good films for a change)."

Speaking to ANI, Kangana Ranaut also shared her views on the film and said, “It is a very important film… It is our country’s history and the previous government hid facts from the people. The film shows how people played politics in such a grave situation back then."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the film The Sabarmati Report on X. “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” the Prime Minister said.

About The Sabarmati Report

Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on the burning of S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station of Gujarat on February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death. The incident triggered riots in Gujarat that year. Apart from Vikrant Massey, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.