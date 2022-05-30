Neetu Kapoor on Viral Bhayani's comment about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: 'Will host special reception for him'

Actor Neetu Kapoor has reacted to paparazzo Viral Bhayani's remark that he was upset that actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did not hold a reception after their wedding. In a new interview, Neetu said that she doesn't like it when a person is upset, and added that she will 'host a special reception only for him'. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor should have held receptions, says Viral Bhayani: Main sponsor karta)

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor married at the latter's Bandra house, Vastu, on April 14. After their wedding, Alia and Ranbir came out of the wedding venue and posed for the photographers gathered outside their Mumbai home. The wedding festivities were attended by the couple's family and close friends. The pre-wedding festivities included a special pooja and a mehendi ceremony.

In an interview with India Today, Neetu said, “Oh, I want to have a social reception for Viral. I don’t like it when anyone is upset. I will host a special reception only for him and have him on stage also, but I don’t want him to be unhappy. This was just a quick wedding and hence we couldn’t do much. If it was left to me, I would have done it with grandeur and called everyone.”

Earlier in May, speaking with Hindustan Times, Viral said in an interview, “I agree that they want to respect their elders, but they could have done the same at a five-star hotel. We would have got good pictures and everything would have been disciplined. Your net worth is ₹830 crores, what are you trying to prove by doing this.”

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. They dated for several years before marrying each other in April. The couple opted for a wedding in Mumbai, and soon after were seen resuming work.

Meanwhile, Alia was recently seen in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has numerous projects in the pipeline, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir, Darlings in which she co-stars with Vijay Varma, and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she co-stars with Ranveer Singh.

She will star in the Netflix spy picture Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

