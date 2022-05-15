Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor should have held receptions, says Viral Bhayani: Main sponsor karta

There was one thing common in two of the most high-profile celeb weddings in India over the last six months. Both were held away from the prying eyes of paparazzi. While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif opted for the security of a luxury property in Rajasthan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt chose the privacy of his home in Mumbai. But that meant Bollywood paps were left with little to do. That is something that hasn’t gone well with paparazzo Viral Bhayani. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times' Vinay MR Mishra, Viral spoke about these two most-talked-about celebrity weddings. Also read: Viral Bhayani shares how Urfi Javed sells more than any B-wood actors, Ranbir-Alia’s scary wedding and the secrets of being a paparazzi

A miffed Viral talked about Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, which was held at Ranbir's Bandra house Vastu on April 14. He said, “I agree that they want to respect their elders, but they could have done the same at a five-star hotel. We would have got good pictures and everything would have been disciplined. Your net worth is ₹830 crores, what are you trying to prove by doing this.”

But while Alia and Ranbir did come out and pose for photographers gathered outside their home in Mumbai, after the wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did not. The two married at a luxury property in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The couple did not host any wedding reception in Mumbai either, as has been the norm for celeb couples over the last few years. Viral said, “Even Katrina (Kaif) and Vicky (Kaushal) got married but they didn’t do anything for us. Ek reception kar dete toh kya farak padta. Main sponsor karwa deta. (What difference would it make had they held a reception. I would have sponsored it). I’m no one to comment on it but this is the least you can do is a public person. Appreciate the fact that the fans love you so much.”

Viral is considered one of the foremost paparazzi in the country and commands some respect in Bollywood, as well as having a fan following, with close to 4 million Instagram followers. The shutterbug said what the industry needs is people like the late Feroz Khan, who invited photographers to the wedding of his son Fardeen Khan. “Feroz Khan jaisa aadmi chahiye (We need a man like Feroz Khan). The wedding reception that he had for Fardeen and the way he treated us there...He ensured everyone got the pictures, his entire family posed for us as they would have for the wedding photographer. We pretty much got the same food as the guests had. That’s called a wedding. Yaar dil hona chahiye (You need to have a heart),” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON