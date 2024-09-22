EXCLUSIVE: Fawad Khan to make a comeback in Bollywood with Ridhi Dogra? Here's what we know

Earlier reports suggested that Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is set to make his comeback in Bollywood after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) in a project alongside actor Vaani Kapoor. However, we have exclusively learnt that he will be seen in a theatrical project along with actor Ridhi Dogra. Ridhi Dogra and Fawad Khan

“The two will be cast in a romcom drama; the supporting actors are yet to be cast,” informs a source, adding that the film is at a very nascent stage. “The paperwork was only recently completed, and the duo have been cast as romantic interests. The director’s name is still kept under wraps,” the insider said.

The source also reveals that the shoot of the untitled project is yet to take off as the two are busy with other schedules. “The shoot will begin by the end of this year. The makers plan to release the film by next year’s end or the beginning of 2026,” says the insider.

What’s more, Dogra, 39, and Khan, 42, will not be shooting any scenes in India and all the shoot schedules have been planned abroad. “The project will be shot in several locations including New York (US) and London (UK). It matches the theme of their romcom drama,” ends the source.