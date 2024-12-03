Vikrant Massey backtracks on ‘retirement’ announcement, clarifies he is going on a long break

Just a day after sending his fans into a frenzy, actor Vikrant Massey has stepped forward to clarify the widespread assumption that he was retiring from the acting world. He said that his statement had been misinterpreted by many. Also read: Sanjay Gupta defends Vikrant Massey for taking a break from acting, Apurva Asrani wonders if he is being ‘cancelled’ Vikrant Massey wants to focus on his personal life.

According to him, his intention was not to imply retirement but rather to take a temporary hiatus from the industry.

Vikrant clarifies

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Vikrant broke his silence on the ‘retirement’ post, which went viral on Monday. He has shared that he has no intentions of retiring from the acting world. But wants to focus on his personal life at the moment.

“I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up… People misread it [the social media post]," Vikrant said.

Meanwhile, Vikrant attended the screening of his latest film, The Sabarmati Report, at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament on Monday evening. It marked his first public appearance after his Instagram post. At the screening, he spoke about the film and about watching the film with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MPs. However, he avoided questions about him quitting films.

When reporters asked him about his Instagram post, he simply walked away without addressing it, with his co-star Raashii Khanna taking over to talk about the film.

Vikrant takes a break

On Monday, Vikrant took to Instagram to announce a break from acting after 2025. “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor,” Vikrant wrote in the note.

The actor, who was recently seen in The Sabarmati Report, shared that he is filming two projects at the moment. He added, “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." The update led to shockwaves in the industry and among the fans, who were wondering what made Vikrant take this step.