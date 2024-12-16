Frustrated Diljit Dosanjh addresses 'conspiracy theory' about missing India flag from tweet about Punjab: ‘Kinni vaar…’

Diljit Dosanjh recently received criticism after he spelled Punjab as 'Panjab' in a post announcing his Chandigarh concert. Many X users pointed out that the spelling is mostly used by the Pakistani side of the region. Not only this, some fans also noticed that the singer missed adding the Indian Tricolour emoji in the post. Now, the singer has finally addressed the 'conspiracy theory'. Diljit Dosanjh slams 'conspiracy theory' about missing India flag from tweet about Punjab.(Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh addresses ‘Panjab’ controversy

On Monday, Diljit Dosanjh took to X and along with a screenshot of a tweet where he did add the Indian Tricolour flag after writing Chandigarh Panjab, the singer penned a detailed note to clarify his stance. The note read, "PANJAB, kisi Ek tweet mein agar PANJAB ke saath India flag mention reh Gaya toh conspiracy. Bengaluru ke tweet mein bhi ek jagah reh Gaya tha mention karna

Agar Punjab ko PANJAB likha toh conspiracy. PANJAB ko chaahe PUNJAB likho PANJAB WILL BE PANJAB (If I forgot to mention the India flag with Panjab in one tweet, then you create a conspiracy. I missed mentioning it even in a Bengaluru tweet. If I write Punjab as Panjab, then conspiracy)."

He added, "Panj Aab - meaning Five Rivers…Hats off to those who are using foreigners' language (English) to push conspiracy theories. In the future, I will write PANJAB in Punjabi, as in Gurumukhi. You guys won’t stop I know. So keep going. How many times do we have to prove that we love India? Do something new or have you been given a task to create conspiracies around me?"

Fan reacts to Diljit Dosanjh's tweet

A fan reposted the singer's post and wrote, "Why are you even bothering.. some people have no work to do but to troll!! Life mein sabko explanation dena zaruri nai hai...(It's not important to give an explanation to everyone). You are here because of your fans who are as young as two years old..!! (sic)."

To this, Diljit Dosanjh replied that all this didn't bother him and said, "Na.. Bother Shother ni karda Mai Eh Vaar vaar Tweets kar ke Jhoothi gal nu v Sach bana dende aa Tan counter karna zaruri aa (I don't bother about these things, but repeatedly tweeting false claims makes them seem true, so it's necessary to counter them) (sic)."

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Chandigarh concert to Gukesh Dommaraju. He will be seen performing in Mumbai next on December 19. The singer will conclude his Dil-Luminati India Tour on December 29 in Guwahati.