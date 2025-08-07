Himesh Reshammiya becomes the only Indian artist to feature on Bloomberg’s global pop power list

Himesh Reshammiya continues to thrill audiences with his suroor. The singer-musician, who has been giving his viewers multiple hits over the course of his two-decade-long career, has made news again. Himesh has now become the only Indian artist to feature on Bloomberg's Pop Power List. (Also read: Himesh Reshammiya asks concert audience ‘regular gaaun ya naak se?' Watch) Singer-musician Himesh Reshammiya recently performed his greatest hits to over 30,000 fans at a concert in Delhi.

Himesh earns a spot on Bloomberg list

Bloomberg published the list on Thursday, which featured a ranking of the world's most influential pop stars. Post Malone, Beele, Bruno Mars, and Beyonce topped the list in sequential order, while Himesh Reshammiya was the only Indian artist to feature on it. Himesh was in the 22nd rank. Other names on the list included Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, J-Hope, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Katseye, and Shakira.

Himesh took to his Instagram Stories to repost congratulatory messages from fans and close friends from the industry on achieving this massive feat.

More details

Last month, Himesh Reshammiya performed at Saregama Live’s Capmania Delhi for thousands of fans. The crowd joined in as he sang OG numbers like Tera Suroor, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Hookah Bar, Aashiqui Mein Teri, and more. Singers Pragati Nagpal, Arjun Tanwar and Maahi also performed along with him to some of his hit numbers.

On the work front, Himesh Reshammiya was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar. The spin-off to The Xpose was filmed in Oman and India. The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever apart from Himesh. The film received a mixed response from the audience and underperformed at the box office, earning just ₹10.98 crore worldwide.