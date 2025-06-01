Himesh Reshammiya asks concert audience ‘regular gaaun ya naak se?' Watch

Himesh Reshammiya recently brought the house down at Mumbai’s Jio World Garden on 31 May with a power-packed performance as part of his Cap Mania Tour. The singer-composer entertained a massive crowd of fans who sang along to his iconic tracks. During the sold-out concert, Himesh took a light-hearted yet pointed dig at his critics who have often mocked his nasal singing style. (Also Read: Himesh Reshammiya wants to end debate over his acting skills: ‘I will see to it that I win critics over’) Himmesh Reshammiya performs in Mumbai as a part of his Cap Mania Tour.

Himesh Reshammiya asks audience ‘naak se gaaun?’ during Mumbai concert

A video from the concert has surfaced online, showing the singer performing his iconic song Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Midway through the performance, he asked the audience, “Thoda regular gaaun ya naak se gaaun? (Should I sing normally or from my nose?)” When the crowd cheered for him to sing nasally, Himesh confirmed, “Are you sure?” before launching into two lines of the song in his signature style — much to the delight of the audience.

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Himesh claimed to have pioneered the nasal singing trend in Bollywood. He said, “Aaj toh nasal ki baat bhi nahi kar rahe hain. Many people did nasal singing after me; so many of my songs became hits.”

He further clarified, “Even though I call it nasal singing today, for me, it was never nasal — it was high-pitched singing. It was a cry for help! In the Aashiq Banaya video, the guy is actually crying in pain, singing, as well as dancing…”

Himesh Reshammiya expresses gratitude

Several celebrities, including filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Veer Pahariya, among others, attended the Mumbai concert. Grateful for the overwhelming response, Himesh wrote on Instagram, “Jai MATADI Let’s Rock 🙏❤️ Thank you for the historic response to our sold-out show at JIO Garden BKC, and also thanks for the amazing response to our latest blockbuster hit song Dil Ke Taj Mahal Meinn from Badass Ravi Kumar, besides all our previous blockbuster hit songs.”

Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar. The film received a mixed response from the audience and underperformed at the box office, earning just ₹10.98 crore worldwide. Following the success of his Mumbai concert, Himesh is set to perform next in Delhi on 19 July as part of his Cap Mania Tour.