Himesh Reshammiya wants to end debate over his acting skills: ‘I will see to it that I win critics over’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 14:55 IST

Himesh Reshammiya, who awaits the release of his film Happy Hardy and Heer, has accepted criticism for his acting, insisting that he hopes to change the perception with his new film and wants to “win over” all his critics. He has also confirmed working on a sequel to Xpose.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan are Zoe and Veer caught in a ‘whirlwind wonderland’ in Love Aaj Kal first poster

Speaking with Bollywoodlife in an interview, Himesh said, “My wife who has done the screenplay for Happy Hardy and Heer told me that this time you have to perform so well that people who think you should not perform, you should win them over. I completely agree with her and I am not hurt with their comments and I will see to it that I win them over. There is a lot of hard work which has gone through these two characters Harpreet Singh and Harshvardhan Bhatt. Bahut jyada workshops hue aur bahut jyada lines ko yaad karke ye dono characters banaye hai ki isme aapko Himesh Reshammiya na dikhe.

So in terms of performance, its not only about good music and great locations. Its about a very nice story and a very relatable performance and every actor is looking for that Friday, which changes the game and I am hoping I can win over with this performance. I am very happy with the product and I own it and I am very happy with the heroine of the film, Sonia Mann who has done a fabulous job. She is so effortless.”

Earlier, promoting the film, he told IANS, “For me, it is important as a performer to end the debate whether I should act in films or not. People have different points of view about my acting, which I appreciate. Some of my films have worked and some haven’t. In The Xpose, I got a positive response from critics and it also did good business. Now we are making a sequel of the film.”

Happy Hardy And Heer is directed by Raka and the film will clash at the box-office with the Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. The film is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand.

Follow @htshowbiz for more