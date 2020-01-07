Happy Hardy And Heer trailer: Of two Himesh Reshammiyas and Ranu Mondal’s vocals. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 14:13 IST

The trailer of Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer is out and features him in a double role -- that of a turban-wearing Sikh named Happy and a stylish musician, Hardy. The film also marks the singing debut of internet sensation Ranu Mondal as a playback singer.

The trailer shows Happy in love with his childhood friend Heer (Sonia Mann), who has friendzoned him. She, however, falls in love with his lookalike rockstar, Hardy. As the love story unfolds at picturesque locations abroad, popular songs such as Teri Meri Kahani and Aashiqui Mein Teri play in the background as per changing moods.

Happy Hardy and Heer trailer

The movie’s soundtrack features songs like Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 and Teri Meri Kahani sung by Ranu Mondal, who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful number Ek Pyaar ka Nagma Hai on a railway platform went viral.

Opening about the film during a promotional event, Himesh had said earlier, “It’s a beautiful love story. It’s about a character named Harpreet Singh Lamba who has been friend zoned. We have often seen that a girl or a boy accepts you as a friend but not as a boyfriend or a girlfriend, and that is what happens with Harpreet, or Happy. Sonia Mann plays the female lead, and the film has been shot in Scotland. We are going to launch the trailer of the film soon.”

Sonia Mann and Himesh Reshammiya in Happy Hardy and Heer.

Also read: Hardik Pandya joins Natasa Stankovic’s family for dinner, she shares adorable selfie with cricketer. See pics

Happy Hardy and Heer, which was supposed to release on January 3 will now hit the screens on January 31. Talking about the change in release date, Himesh had said, “Since I have become a judge on Indian Idol, I had to adjust my dates for promotion (of the film). The music has got a fabulous response and is growing day by day. Our plan is to do more concerts across the country for which we required more dates and we collectively decided to now come on January 31.”

It is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Mankachand and directed by Raka.

Follow @htshowbiz for more