Hollywood star predicts ‘Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gonna be engaged by May’

Fans of American singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are overjoyed with the couple's increased display of public affection towards each other. During Swift's concert in Argentina, she kissed Kelce in a public display of their blossoming love. While the duo have become the talk of the town, many fans including celebrities have started speculating about their engagement.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift(File photo)

Hollywood actress Hilarie Burton has predicted that Swift and Kelce will get engaged by the month of May, next year. Burton retweeted a video of Kelce from Swift's concert and weighed in where the relationship between the two superstars is headed.

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas. And then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” posted Burton on X(formerly Twitter).

Then a fan replied to Burton's tweet and wrote, "Ok I guess it’s for real, she’s never done that for any other guy," highlighting Kelce is the first boyfriend for whom Swift had changed the lyrics of her song.

“Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work. This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?!” Burton wrote in a follow-up tweet.

What happened between Swift and Kelce in Argentina

On Saturday, Swift's Eras Tour concert in Argentina saw Kelce cheering for her as a viewer among the audience. During her performance, she altered the lyrics of her song Karma. Swift changed the lyrics of her song from “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me" in a reference to Kelce who plays for Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. During the concert, Kelce was also seen interacting with Swift's father Scott Swift.

On Friday, Swift and Kelce were seen hanging out at an Argentinian restaurant.