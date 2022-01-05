I have never stopped reinventing and rediscovering myself: Shashaa Tirupati

With her recent number Rait Zara Si from Atrangi Re topping charts, national award-winning singer, composer and songwriter Shashaa Tirupati believe one should never give up learning in life.

“Learning should go on with life. As a musician, I can never learn enough. When I get to work with music legends, it feels as if I am a beginner who is yet to start and learn so much. That’s the reason I have never stopped reinventing and rediscovering myself as a performing artiste,” says the singer who is known for songs like Humma from OKJaanu and Hututu from Mimi and others.

The Indian-Canadian singer Tirupati has learnt Indian classical music under her Guru Maa late Kamala Bose in Prayagraj for over six years and also did a singing course under Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Girija Devi of the Banaras Gharana. She adds, “Those were memorable days flying to India from Canada specially to learn the craft from maestros and getting to be in the beautiful city of Allahabad now Prayagraj. It was not as easy because I had to travel back every six months due to certain visa issues, but still, I consider myself lucky to have been trained by such legends.”

The young music maker has already sung in over 13 languages and wishes to continue singing across regions and countries. “Music is for all irrespective of boundaries, so I enjoy taking my singing across places that’s more the reason I cherish live shows. After months, we resumed live shows, and we’re happy, but with cases surging again, concerts were first to be stalled. I had a US tour lined up that got postponed. Let’s hope the situation doesn’t worsen from here.”

Talking about working with music composer AR Rahman on several projects, Tirupati says, “He is a matchless musician and a gem of a human being. He treats the younger artistes as if we are the best in the game though in front of him, we hardly stand a chance (laughs). Rahman sir’s passion for music is unparalleled and supreme. He offered me a song in the film Kochadaiiyaan – The Warrior (dubbed version) followed by a song in the Tamil film Kaaviya Thalaivan. Till date, I have been working with him on various projects.

Tirupati recently released the recreation of an old song Jalte Hai Jiske. “I also released a complete English album, I’m Sorry, Heart, and my first single of 2022 — In My Skin — which will be followed by more singles. All songs sung, produced and composed by me. Then I’m working on another single with Shivam Mahadevan along with other playback projects.”