Ice Spice's scrambled egg recipe gets her roasted on social media

Ice Spice's day out in the kitchen hasn't gone down too well for her on social media.

(FILE) US rapper Ice Spice performs on stage during the 2023 BET awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 25, 2023. (AFP)

On Sunday Barbie World rapper's scrambled egg recipe went viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

In the video she is seen flaunting her culinary skills, begins by whisking eggs, raw onion, tomatoes, spinach and a splash of water before adding to an oiled pan. But in the end she isn't too convinced with her recipe, ‘Uh! I don’t know girl,' she concludes.

Not too happy with the result she goes on to add black pepper and cheese and finally admits, it might be ‘really nasty because I’m not a cook and it’s my first time.’

Soon after she posted the video her followers started trashing her meal and requesting her to delete. She capitulated and joined her fans in roasting her recipe.

One of the readers commented, ‘we need to get you a cookbook miss mamas’, whereas others posted videos and songs mimicking the aftereffects of eating that scrambled eggs. One of them joked, ‘i hate when scramble eggs are that light :( ice spice needs to buy some sunrise eggs’

