Iconic DJ Mister Cee passes away at 57: Report

The legendary New York City radio DJ, Mister Cee, has reportedly passed away at 57. Having played a consequential role in pushing the careers of some of the greatest hip-hop moguls, such as Drake, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and others, Cee was one of the supreme players in NYC's hip-hop scene. Dj Mister Cee was widely known as The Finisher.

On Wednesday, April 10, Ebro in the Morning co-host Peter Rosenberg initially reported the saddening news of his demise on X (formerly Twitter), tweeting: “We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee.”

The cause of death was not revealed at the time of these reports surfacing online.

DJ Mister Cee has passed away

A respected figure in the industry, Mister Cee's Throwback at Noon show was one of the most illustrious introductions of NYC radio at Hot 97. Towards the end, he switched over to Audacy’s 94.7 The Block in New York.

Hot 97 officials eventually took to their website to share a eulogy for the legendary DJ - a Brooklyn native. According to their reports, Cee's family confirmed his death.

The Hot 97 family's statement read, "He wasn’t just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary Throwback at Noon and Friday Night Live sets."

Also known as Calvin LeBrun, Cee's notable career shaped NYC's DJ culture, part of which involved him rising up as rapper Big Daddy Kane's initial collaborator. His indispensable inputs helped launch Kane's debut, Long Live in the Kane in 1988 and The Notorious B.I.G.'s Ready to Die in 1994.

Mister Cee's radio journey

Calvin LeBrun was a mainstay at the popular hip-hop station Hot 97, until he left in 2013, following his reported arrests for soliciting oral sex from transgender prostitutes.

Thereafter, he opened up about his sexuality in an Ebro Darden interview. “What you did today in hip-hop is monumental," Darden told him on-air and added, "You have saved people’s lives today in a real way.”

Eventually he came to the radio station, only to resign again in 2014 due to a conflict of interest with the station's musical direction.

More reactions to Mister Cee's passing