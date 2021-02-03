Home / Entertainment / Music / Ilayaraja sets up own music studio, begins work on Vetrimaaran’s film, see pics
Ilayaraja sets up own music studio, begins work on Vetrimaaran’s film, see pics

Music composer Ilayaraja went on to set up his own studio in Chennai after his recent fallout with a private studio where he’s been composing music for over four decades.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The first film for which Ilayaraja has composed music in his new studio is Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film.

Legendary composer Ilayaraja unveiled his new music studio to reporters in Chennai on Tuesday. He confirmed that the first song he composed in the new studio is for an upcoming Tamil film of director Vetrimaaran featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead roles.

The maestro went on to set up his own studio in Chennai after his recent fallout with a private studio where he’s been composing music for over four decades. He has converted a private theatre into his new music studio where he will carry out all his music related work.

A closer look of Ilayaraja's music studio.

The studio was originally supposed to be unveiled last September. However, the completion of the work was postponed due to the pandemic.

This project marks Ilayaraja’s maiden collaboration with Vetrimaaran, who has joined hands with actors Soori and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. The film is tipped to be based on the novel, Ajnabee.

Ilayaraja has come a long way since his debut Tamil album Annakkili in 1976. With a staggering record of over 1000 albums and numerous honours to his credit, he has left a strong imprint across languages with his music.

Having predominantly worked in Tamil industry, the veteran composer has also worked in fewer films in other languages. In the Hindi industry, he has worked in just around half a dozen movies; however, his work was still unparalleled.

The 77-year-old legendary composer currently has over half a dozen projects in his kitty, including films such as Mamanithan, Thupparivaalan 2 and Kadaisi Vivasayi.

