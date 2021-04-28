I’m doing whatever little I can to help others in need, says Vishal Dadlani

Social media has often been criticised for being toxic but singer Vishal Dadlani feels amid a pandemic, one should use the reach and speed of these platforms to disseminate information and amplify requests of people in need.

“There are people out there, both struggling and trying to help those who are struggling. If we don’t even try to further their voices, we’re failing as human beings,” he shares.

Outlining that it doesn’t take much effort to amplify voices for helping someone in distress, Dadlani says, “What does it take to re-post or share information, especially from verified resource pages that are providing valuable info, but can’t reach as many people on their own? Anyone with decent-sized socials ought to jump in and help, and honestly, many are.”

However, the singer feels that one shouldn’t judge who are still hesitant to come forward and lend a helping hand. “Those who aren’t may have personal reasons or could possibly be just safeguarding their own mental health by not focusing on the chaos, which, honestly, is also a reasonable response at such a sensitive time,” he says, adding, “Where our central government itself has been a monumental failure, we each need to do what we can for our own well-being and that of others.”

As someone who is quite vocal of his political beliefs and doesn’t believe in mincing words, Dadlani is often trolled too. Sharing how he deals with it, he says, “Demanding accountability from the people we’ve elected is every citizen’s duty to his country. I try and do that…What some low-rent keyboard-warrior replies to that, doesn’t concern me...”

Moreover, it was last year’s lockdown and migrant crisis that made Dadlani realise about how fortunate he was and reinforced his resolve to help others. “ Since the last lockdown and especially the labourers’ crisis, I realised just how privileged I’m, and so just as one did then, I’m doing whatever little I can to help others in need, and giving the rest of my day to music and keeping my loved ones safe.”

To cope up with the present scenario and keeping mind off the negativity, he says, “ I’m working out regularly and spending some time each day with my dogs. That really helps keep me level.”