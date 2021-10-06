In the Soop BTS ver teaser: V calls it his healing space, Jungkook says he feels safe

A new teaser of BTS' upcoming reality show, In The Soop 2 BTS ver, is out. The show, returning for a second season, features members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook setting camp in the woods and spending time together.

In the new video, released on YouTube, each BTS member describes the emotions they feel when they are in the forest. “It feels so comfortable being here with the members,” Suga said. “A time that allows me to fully and wholeheartedly do what I wanted to do,” RM continues, as he is shown sharing a hearty moment with Suga.

“To me, rest means a time where both my body and mind can heal,” Jimin said, as glimpses of him spending time with RM and Jungkook are shown. “You know, like gaming all day or having time to just do nothing at all. That's the kind of living that gives me rest,” Jin followed.

“It gives me peace of mind and allows me to take a momentary breather,” J-Hope added. “It makes me feel safe,” Jungkook added. “People may not know this, but (this is) one of the sole places I can truly heal,” V concluded.

The teaser gave glimpses of Suga playing basketball, RM reading a book, Jin and J-Hope unwinding in the pool, Jungkook water-fighting, and V playing the trumpet, among other activities.

The first teaser of In The Soop 2 BTS ver revealed that a property was specially built for the show. The members revealed that the house features a swimming pool, a tennis court and a basketball court among other amenities.

In The Soop 2 BTS ver will premiere on October 15. New episodes will air every Friday. After the television premiere, the episode will be released on Weverse at 10 p.m. KST.