India gets its own Weverse Con Festival: HYBE, agency behind BTS, SEVENTEEN, to bring global K-pop event to New Delhi for the first time in March 2027

India's K-pop fandom is about to get a major upgrade. HYBE, which is the parent company of BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Le Sserafim among others, has announced that its flagship Weverse Con Festival will be held in India for the first time, bringing the global music festival to New Delhi on March 27 and 28, 2027. It will also be the festival's first edition outside South Korea.

K-pop fans in India, mark your calendars: HYBE's Weverse Con Festival is coming to New Delhi in March 2027.

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The two-day event is set to bring together K-pop and Indian artists, large-scale performances and fan experiences. While HYBE has not revealed the lineup yet, the company promises a festival that combines its global K-pop presence with India's growing music scene and one of the country's most passionate fan communities.

Weverse Con Festival makes its India debut

The festival will be about more than watching artists perform on stage. Weverse Con Festival India will bring together live music, interactive activities, brand experiences and cultural events, giving fans different ways to be part of the celebration. The idea comes from the kind of artist-fan connections already built through Weverse, HYBE's global fan platform.

For the India edition, that online experience will move offline, allowing fans to meet and interact with artists while also spending time with other fans. The festival will feature artists from both India and the K-pop world. HYBE is also planning special collaboration stages, creating opportunities for Indian and Korean artists to share the stage and experiment with different sounds and cultures.

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{{^usCountry}} Jason Jaesang Lee, CEO of HYBE said, “Weverse Con Festival India marks a new chapter in our ‘multi-home, multi-genre’ strategy and reflects our commitment to India as a key market in HYBE's global growth. By bringing HYBE’s global capabilities together with India’s creativity, we aim to create a festival that expands our ecosystem through experiences that resonate with local audiences. We look forward to bringing fans together to discover a new universe of music and unlock an immersive journey where they can connect, celebrate, and explore new possibilities alongside the artists they love.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jason Jaesang Lee, CEO of HYBE said, “Weverse Con Festival India marks a new chapter in our ‘multi-home, multi-genre’ strategy and reflects our commitment to India as a key market in HYBE's global growth. By bringing HYBE’s global capabilities together with India’s creativity, we aim to create a festival that expands our ecosystem through experiences that resonate with local audiences. We look forward to bringing fans together to discover a new universe of music and unlock an immersive journey where they can connect, celebrate, and explore new possibilities alongside the artists they love.” {{/usCountry}}

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Zooil Yang, President of Weverse Company, said, “We are thrilled to join HYBE to deliver Weverse Con Festival India to one of the world’s most vibrant K-pop fan communities. As a global superfan platform, Weverse serves as the leading hub connecting artists and fans around the world. Through the festival, we are excited to extend our innovative services and fan experiences beyond the screen and into a live setting, seamlessly integrating the online and offline worlds of fandom.”

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Weverse Con Festival India is being co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow. The company has been instrumental in building K-pop's live-event audience in India and will handle the festival's local production and promotion.

A big moment for India's K-pop fans

The festival comes at a time when K-pop has grown far beyond its traditional fan base in India. For years, Indian fans have followed major K-pop festivals and concerts taking place in South Korea and other international markets. Weverse Con Festival's arrival in New Delhi now brings one of the biggest fan-focused live experiences directly to the country.

The India edition will feature performances by K-pop artists alongside musicians from India's diverse music landscape. The planned collaboration stages could also become one of the festival's biggest attractions, bringing two music industries together in a way Indian fans have rarely seen at this scale.

HYBE continues to expand in India

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The festival is also part of the company's larger push into the Indian market. HYBE INDIA, the company's strategic global office based in Mumbai, has been conducting auditions across the country to discover and develop local talent especially a girl group. The company is also working on content and intellectual property that can connect with Indian audiences while having the potential to travel to international markets.

The company, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, rebranded in March 2021 and has since expanded well beyond its origins in music. Its businesses now cover music, concerts, content, gaming, original stories, retail, technology and fan platforms such as Weverse. Its multi-label system includes BIGHIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, ADOR, ABD, YX LABELS and JCONIC.

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HYBE AMERICA oversees a wider portfolio in the US, including Blue Highway Records, Big Machine Music and Quality Control Music, as well as HYBE's labels in Latin America and the US Hispanic market. The company currently has operations across Korea, Japan, the US, Mexico, China and India.

About the festival

The India edition comes after Weverse Con Festival spent years establishing itself as a major K-pop event in South Korea. The festival began in 2021 as an online concert called Weverse Con, launched during the pandemic when large-scale live shows were not possible. It returned online in 2022 before moving to an in-person format the following year. In 2023, the event was held at Seoul’s Olympic Park and was renamed Weverse Con Festival, growing into a multi-day celebration that included live stages, fan zones, brand activations and opportunities for fans to meet artists.

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The festival has since become one of HYBE’s key annual events. Held every June at Olympic Park’s KSPO Dome and 88 Lawn Field, it has also expanded beyond HYBE artists, bringing together performers from across K-pop and the wider Korean music industry. The event now attracts large crowds in Seoul, while its livestreams allow fans around the world to be part of the experience.

Who performed at Weverse Con Festival 2026

The 2026 edition took place on June 6 and 7 at Olympic Park in Seoul, giving fans a glimpse of the scale and variety that the festival has developed over the years. The lineup featured established K-pop acts, newer groups, bands and solo performers. The groups and bands on the lineup included &TEAM, 82MAJOR, AHOF, AMPERS&ONE, AND2BLE, Apink, BOYNEXTDOOR, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, HIGHLIGHT, ILLIT, LE SSERAFIM, LUCY, P1Harmony, PLAVE, QWER, TOUCHED, TWS and xikers.

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The solo lineup featured aoen, Ha Hyun Sang, Hwang Min Hyun, Kim Jae Joong, Kwon Jin Ah, Lee Changsub, Soobin of TXT, Wendy, Yoon San Ha and Zico.