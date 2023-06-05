Internet hails BLACKPINK's Jennie for The Idol, but questions the show: ‘If only she dances like this in front of fans’

BLACKPINK member Jennie has finally made her much-awaited acting debut with The Idol. The HBO Original series was released on Monday and grabbed a lot of attention due to Jennie's unusual bold avatar. Ahead of the show's release, Jennie debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of The Idol's first two episodes. Also read: Blackpink’s Jennie says she didn't train for her acting debut in The Idol

Still images of BLACKPINK's Jennie from The Idol.(twitter)

In the first episode of The Idol, Jennie makes an appearance for about ten minutes. She plays Dyanne, a backup dancer who is a close friend of Lily-Rose Depp. From her exotic dance with male backup dancers to her risqué mood in the opening episode, the BLACKPINK singer has captivated the hearts of the audience with her supporting role.

Reacting to it, fans raved about Jennie's surprising acting debut. One of them wrote on Twitter, “Jennie Kim slayed in the first episode of The Idol! Her talent and charisma are undeniable." “I honestly cannot deal with how good the first episode of The Idol was. Miss Jennie Kim you are a Goddess,” added another one. One more tweeted, “She ate.”

However, a section of social media users expressed discomfort with the show and its explicit content. A few of them were also disappointed about Jennie's character, referring to her public image. One such user wrote, “Eww disgusting such pervert behaviour.” “Jennie Kim is a grown woman. A f***ing 27 years old. If you can’t handle her portraying as Dyanne, why would you even watch The Idol in the first place,” a fan came out in support. Another one pointed out, “If only she dances like this in front of her fans at their own concert then nobody would be hating on her. But all the fans get is laziness on stage which is sad coz they paid to see her.” “What is Jennie even doing in The Idol, like baby girl you're the Jennie Kim. You deserve a main role in a good series,” mentioned yet another Twitter user.

The Idol is helmed by Euphoria's Sam Levinson, and is touted to be the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood". Ahead of its premiere, it landed in controversy. A report was published a few months ago in which a dozen anonymous members from the crew called the set of the show to be exceedingly toxic. At Cannes, the premiere of The Idol garnered a 5-minute standing ovation amid shocking, divisive reactions from critics on social media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.