Is Adele Married? Singer sparks wedding rumours after calling Rich Paul ‘husband’

Engish singer-songwriter Adele sparked wedding rumours when she called her boyfriend of two years, Rich Paul her “husband.” The singer was answering a fan's question while on stage at an event in Las Vegas.

Apparently, a female fan asked to marry the 35-year-old Grammy winner when she replied, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apparently, a female fan asked to marry the 35-year-old Grammy winner when she replied, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

When the fan insisted, “Can you try?.” the “Hello” singer humorously replied, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Many fans on Twitter had iconic responses to the singer's marriage news:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adele and Rich went public with their relationship in July 2021 when the couple was photographed together at an NBA basketball game.

A few months later, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer described her sports agent boyfriend as “incredible” and “openhearted” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Additionally, she stated how their romance was the “easiest” one she's ever experienced.

In 2022, Adele was seen wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring on “the” finger. However, when asked if her boyfriend had popped the question she shared, “I just love high-end jewelry.”

Last month in a candid moment during the “Weekends With Adele” residency show, she shared with the audience that she was “ready to be a mom again soon” and already has a list of baby names ready.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I really want to be a mom again soon,” she began.

“So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone,” she added.

Earlier the singer was married to her ex-husband Simon Konecki till 2019. She shares a son Angelo, 10, with him.

Rich on the other hand, is LeBron James's agent and has three kids from a previous relationship.