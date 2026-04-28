Is Akasa Singh getting married soon? Singer reacts to the wedding buzz

Singer Akasa Singh has found herself in the middle of a full-blown rumour mill, with chatter about her wedding taking over social media. From claims that she has already tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony to whispers of an impending wedding, speculation has been rife. Now, Akasa has stepped in to clear the air and set the record straight.

Akasa on wedding rumours

Akasa's journey in the music industry began when she was 20.

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Akasa took to social media to clear the air and dismiss the rumours around her wedding. She took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses from a wedding celebration in Uttarakhand.

The videos and photos were from the wedding festivities of her close friend and actor Mehreen Pirzada. She shared a mehendi video of her BFF with a caption stating, “Iski ho Rahi hai bhai meri nahi (She is the one who is getting married, not me).”

From candid snapshots to heartfelt celebrations, Akasa was seen soaking in every moment of her best friend’s big day.

Akasa's Insta Story

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{{^usCountry}} Mehreen Pirzada got married to Arsh Aulakh on Sunday in the presence of her loved ones. Mehreen and Arsh got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Chail, Himachal Pradesh, on April 26. The bride and groom wore pink to the wedding, and Mehreen posted the pictures in a joint post with Arsh, writing, “26.04.26 (infinity, red heart and evil eye emojis) #ArshDiMehr.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mehreen Pirzada got married to Arsh Aulakh on Sunday in the presence of her loved ones. Mehreen and Arsh got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Chail, Himachal Pradesh, on April 26. The bride and groom wore pink to the wedding, and Mehreen posted the pictures in a joint post with Arsh, writing, “26.04.26 (infinity, red heart and evil eye emojis) #ArshDiMehr.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A few days back, it was reported that Akasa Singh is set to tie the knot at the end of this year. It was said that “The groom is a businessman settled abroad, likely in the USA, and they have been dating for a few years now. Also, the couple has chosen Uttarakhand as the venue for their destination wedding, tentatively slated for the end of November or December”. In recent weeks, the singer was seen visiting a designer in Mumbai, which further fuelled the buzz around the wedding. More about Akasa Singh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few days back, it was reported that Akasa Singh is set to tie the knot at the end of this year. It was said that “The groom is a businessman settled abroad, likely in the USA, and they have been dating for a few years now. Also, the couple has chosen Uttarakhand as the venue for their destination wedding, tentatively slated for the end of November or December”. In recent weeks, the singer was seen visiting a designer in Mumbai, which further fuelled the buzz around the wedding. More about Akasa Singh {{/usCountry}}

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Akasa's journey in the music industry began when she was 20. She sang Full Jhol, a duet with Mika Singh, in the 2013 film Jackpot. She debuted with Kheech Meri Photo from the 2016 Hindi film Sanam Teri Kasam. She is known for singing songs such as Thug Ranjha, Naagin, Naiyyo and Dil Na Jaaneya (Good Newwz). In 2021, she participated in Bigg Boss 15. At the moment, apart from her personal life, Akasa is also getting attention for her recent track Jab Talak from Cocktail 2, for which she has lent her voice to actor Kriti Sanon

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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