Is Travis Scott’s new album ‘Utopia’ the Album of the Year? Here's what fans have to say

Travis Scott has finally released his long-awaited album Utopia. The last studio album by was released five years ago–Astroworld, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Astroworld was nominated for best rap album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Previously, Scott had released his lead single “K-POP”, featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

Travis Scott at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park(AP)

Utopia is being released in tandem with Scott’s new film titled Circus Maximus, written and directed by him and produced by A24. According to AMC, the movie will “take his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album Utopia. The film will be available at select AMC theatres on July 27, July 30 and Aug. 1-2.

Scott has been teasing Utopia for months. Originally, the Houston rapper was supposed to perform his album during his concert at the Pyramids of Giza. However, the concert was cancelled due to “complex production issues,” according to a statement from Live Nation Middle East.

Travis Scott released Utopia via Cactus Jack and Epic Records. Find the complete tracklist below:

1. “Hyaena”2. “Thank God”3. “Modern Jam” Feat. Teezo Touchdown4. “My Eyes” Feat. Sampha5. “God’s Country”6. “Sirens” Feat. Swae Lee7. “Meltdown” Fat. Drake8. “Fe!n” Feat. Playboi Carti & Sheck Wes9. “Delresto (Echoes)” Feat. Beyoncé10. “I Know?”11. “Topia Twins” Feat. Rob49 & 21 Savage12. “Circus Maximus” Feat. The Weeknd13. “Parasail”14. “Skitzo” Feat. Young Thug15. “Lost Forever” Feat. James Blake & Westside Gunn16. “Looove” Feat. Kid Cudi17. “KPop” Feat. Bad Bunny & The Weeknd18. “Telekinesis” Feat. Future & SZA19. “Til Further Notice” Feat. 21 Savage & James Blake

The album has been largely well received. Fans believe the album is absolutely brilliant and worth the five year wait. Music lovers thoroughly enjoyed the contribution of the several artists featured in the album. Listeners are particularly impressed by the music production of Utopia. Scott experimented with random sounds, tones, vibes, and energies giving the album almost a spiritual feel.

