I’ve missed India for the last two years, says KSHMR

American musician- EDM icon KSHMR, ahead of his visit to India. Calls the idea of virtual concerts “a funny experience”
Published on Dec 22, 2021 12:00 AM IST
BySoumya Vajpayee

Dance music behemoth KSHMR loves India. And it goes without saying that he enjoys a huge fanbase here. “My roots are in India. It’s a country I have a deep personal relationship with. Performing at Sunburn [back in the day] when my grandpa came up on stage was one of the most memorable experiences in my life. I’ve missed India for the last two years very much and I’m so excited to be back,” says Niles Hollowell-Dhar aka KSHMR, who has a Kashmiri father and an American mother.

Like everyone else around the world, the pandemic wasn’t easy for him, too. “It’s been really tough. I haven’t been able to see my fans and get the inspiration that usually drives the creation of all of my music. But I was able to spend a lot of my time at home, producing and making my debut album, Harmonica Andromeda. I think without the pandemic that wouldn’t have been possible,” says the award-winning DJ.

And like many of his contemporaries, he did virtual shows, too. “I did quite a few of them and it was a funny experience, because it’s often me in my living room with a green screen behind me. My friend Anthony would film me and my dog would walk around aimlessly as I told the virtual people to put their hands up in the air,” KSHMR laughs.

Now that he’s touring again, he feels content. “It’s like reliving that first magic I felt playing shows as KSHMR all over again. The excitement and energy of the crowds has been second to none.”

Besides “being a fan of Goa”, where he’ll be performing soon, KSHMR has a deep affection with two more Indian cities. “Growing up, Delhi was the city I spent the most time in. Through new friends, I’ve spent more time in Mumbai, which has a whole different vibe and is absolutely beautiful.”

